All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3410 Davis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3410 Davis Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3410 Davis Drive

3410 Davis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Mars Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3410 Davis Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 4 bed 2 bath home is close to everything! Shopping, markets, and highway access makes this home a prime location. Naturally well lit. New vinyl flooring, new counter tops, and cabinets are featured in the kitchen. Huge master fit for a king. Fenced in, low maintenance backyard. Pet Friendly. 2380 sq ft.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/info/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Davis Drive have any available units?
3410 Davis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3410 Davis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Davis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Davis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 Davis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3410 Davis Drive offer parking?
No, 3410 Davis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3410 Davis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Davis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Davis Drive have a pool?
No, 3410 Davis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Davis Drive have accessible units?
No, 3410 Davis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Davis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 Davis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 Davis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3410 Davis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College