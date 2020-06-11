3339 N. New Jersey St

Amenities

Newly Remodeled 4 BR on New Jersey St! - This newly remodeled 4 bedroom home is now available. Nestled onto a quiet street this home offers space. 2580 sq/ft over two levels. The main level features new laminate flooring, full bath and the Kitchen comes complete with new stainless appliances and separate dining space. The 2nd level features 3 good sized bedrooms, new carpet throughout and another full bath. The 3rd level features another bedroom. This home has been freshly painted and features lots of new.



No Cats Allowed



