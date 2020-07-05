3336 Tara Lane

Amenities
Don't miss out on this recently renovated 4 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms condo located near 34th St. in Indianapolis. New Carpet, Vinyl, Paint, and Blinds throughout. Large spacious kitchen with dining area. Also your own in unit washer and dryer. Upstairs you have 4 large bedrooms each with lots of closet space. Enjoy the warm summer weather in the privacy of your fenced patio with storage. Section 8 Eligible!
Pets Welcome! $50.00 Application fee per adult.
Don't Wait! Call 317-900-4161
Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.