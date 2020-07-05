3336 Tara Lane

Amenities

Don't miss out on this recently renovated 4 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms condo located near 34th St. in Indianapolis. New Carpet, Vinyl, Paint, and Blinds throughout. Large spacious kitchen with dining area. Also your own in unit washer and dryer. Upstairs you have 4 large bedrooms each with lots of closet space. Enjoy the warm summer weather in the privacy of your fenced patio with storage. Section 8 Eligible!

Pets Welcome! $50.00 Application fee per adult.



Don't Wait! Call 317-900-4161



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.