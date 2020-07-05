All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3336 Tara Lane

3336 Tara Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3336 Tara Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Don't miss out on this recently renovated 4 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms condo located near 34th St. in Indianapolis. New Carpet, Vinyl, Paint, and Blinds throughout. Large spacious kitchen with dining area. Also your own in unit washer and dryer. Upstairs you have 4 large bedrooms each with lots of closet space. Enjoy the warm summer weather in the privacy of your fenced patio with storage. Section 8 Eligible!
Pets Welcome! $50.00 Application fee per adult.

Don't Wait! Call 317-900-4161

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 Tara Lane have any available units?
3336 Tara Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3336 Tara Lane have?
Some of 3336 Tara Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 Tara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3336 Tara Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 Tara Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3336 Tara Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3336 Tara Lane offer parking?
No, 3336 Tara Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3336 Tara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3336 Tara Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 Tara Lane have a pool?
No, 3336 Tara Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3336 Tara Lane have accessible units?
No, 3336 Tara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 Tara Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3336 Tara Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

