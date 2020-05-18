333 Lincoln St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bates Hendricks large rental home!

This 3 bedroom 2 full bath house has lots of additional space!

Comes with stove, fridge and central air.

Hardwood floors, New Carpet, New Paint.

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.



**Property Manager offering DISCOUNTED RENT $795 for a longer lease term (18 mo).



**To view property, click "Contact Us" on the top of our website fshouses.com to submit an inquiry, or call the office. Our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing.