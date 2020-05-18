All apartments in Indianapolis
333 Lincoln St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

333 Lincoln St

333 Lincoln St · No Longer Available
Location

333 Lincoln St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bates Hendricks large rental home!
This 3 bedroom 2 full bath house has lots of additional space!
Comes with stove, fridge and central air.
Hardwood floors, New Carpet, New Paint.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max. Tenants responsible for all utilities.

*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!

**Property Manager offering DISCOUNTED RENT $795 for a longer lease term (18 mo).

**To view property, click "Contact Us" on the top of our website fshouses.com to submit an inquiry, or call the office. Our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing. www.fshouses.com/contact-us/**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Lincoln St have any available units?
333 Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Lincoln St have?
Some of 333 Lincoln St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
333 Lincoln St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 333 Lincoln St offer parking?
No, 333 Lincoln St does not offer parking.
Does 333 Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Lincoln St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 333 Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 333 Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 333 Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Lincoln St does not have units with dishwashers.
