3309 Mars Hill Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221 Mars Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Must see inside this clean over sized 2 bedroom! 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with large bonus room in Mars Hill. This charming home features a brand new kitchen and bath and hard wood floors. The large great room offers a corner fireplace. A formal dining room sits in between the kitchen and great room. The interior has all new fresh paint. There are two linen closets and a separate laundry room with full size wash and dryer hook ups. An over-sized one 1/2 car detached garage gives you room for your car and still plenty of storage space. The bonus room has built - in cabinets. A front and back covered porch are perfect for relaxing after a day at work. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3309 Mars Hill St have any available units?
3309 Mars Hill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.