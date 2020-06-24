3309 Mars Hill St

Amenities

Must see inside this clean over sized 2 bedroom! 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with large bonus room in Mars Hill. This charming home features a brand new kitchen and bath and hard wood floors. The large great room offers a corner fireplace. A formal dining room sits in between the kitchen and great room. The interior has all new fresh paint. There are two linen closets and a separate laundry room with full size wash and dryer hook ups. An over-sized one 1/2 car detached garage gives you room for your car and still plenty of storage space. The bonus room has built - in cabinets. A front and back covered porch are perfect for relaxing after a day at work. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064