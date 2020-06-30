3303 South State Avenue

Amenities

The owner is offering 1/2 off first month's rent if occupied by 12/20.



Large 3 bedroom 1 bath 1.5 level home is ready for its new tenant. This home will amaze you with its more than 1600 feet. There is a large 2 car detached garage for all your vehicles and storage needs. Don't miss out on this great rental, with updates and upgrades through the home you will be proud to live here in this super clean home. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental. Pets not allowed here at this time.