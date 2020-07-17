3220 Amherst Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

This multi-face gem offers elegant beauty, roominess & location. Entertain in the spectacular vaulted ceiling family room with the impressive brick fireplace, or retreat to the privacy of your luxurious master suite w/separate tub, shower, and dual sinks. Five more bedrooms. Home has a large living room, formal dining room, family room, and a sun room on the main floor. Updated kitchen has granite countertops & stainless appliances. Finished garage has epoxy coated floor & remote controlled awning. Enjoy the convenience of College Park Elementary, the neighborhood pool and other amenities being just around the corner. This home is a must see!