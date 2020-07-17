All apartments in Indianapolis
3220 Amherst Street

Location

3220 Amherst Street, Indianapolis, IN 46268
College Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
This multi-face gem offers elegant beauty, roominess & location. Entertain in the spectacular vaulted ceiling family room with the impressive brick fireplace, or retreat to the privacy of your luxurious master suite w/separate tub, shower, and dual sinks. Five more bedrooms. Home has a large living room, formal dining room, family room, and a sun room on the main floor. Updated kitchen has granite countertops & stainless appliances. Finished garage has epoxy coated floor & remote controlled awning. Enjoy the convenience of College Park Elementary, the neighborhood pool and other amenities being just around the corner. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Amherst Street have any available units?
3220 Amherst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Amherst Street have?
Some of 3220 Amherst Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Amherst Street currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Amherst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Amherst Street pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Amherst Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3220 Amherst Street offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Amherst Street offers parking.
Does 3220 Amherst Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 Amherst Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Amherst Street have a pool?
Yes, 3220 Amherst Street has a pool.
Does 3220 Amherst Street have accessible units?
No, 3220 Amherst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Amherst Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 Amherst Street has units with dishwashers.
