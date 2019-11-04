All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 17 2020

3202 North Pennsylvania Street

3202 North Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

3202 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Located at 32nd and Pennsylvania this property is close to schools, shopping, downtown and Broadripple! This home features hardwood floors, a large living room, lots of closet space, kitchen appliances and a covered park space w/direct access to the unit. Don't miss this opportunity! T&H Realty is only conducting leasing for this property and it will be managed by owner.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3202 North Pennsylvania Street have any available units?
3202 North Pennsylvania Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3202 North Pennsylvania Street currently offering any rent specials?
3202 North Pennsylvania Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 North Pennsylvania Street pet-friendly?
No, 3202 North Pennsylvania Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3202 North Pennsylvania Street offer parking?
No, 3202 North Pennsylvania Street does not offer parking.
Does 3202 North Pennsylvania Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3202 North Pennsylvania Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202 North Pennsylvania Street have a pool?
No, 3202 North Pennsylvania Street does not have a pool.
Does 3202 North Pennsylvania Street have accessible units?
No, 3202 North Pennsylvania Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3202 North Pennsylvania Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3202 North Pennsylvania Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3202 North Pennsylvania Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3202 North Pennsylvania Street does not have units with air conditioning.

