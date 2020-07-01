3160 Graceland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Nice traditional home located near Crown Hill, Children's Museum, IUPUI, hospitals, downtown and entertainment. Close to I65 interstate access. Lots of construction and rehabs happening in this revitalizing neighborhood! Interior allows plenty of rooms to create your own space! Wood floors. Large living room. Bonus room off of living room has a nice wood pocket door. Can be used as a main level bedroom, bonus room or office. Formal Dining room for extra living space and entertaining. Handy laundry room off of kitchen. Upper level has a big 8x10 storage room along with plenty of bedrooms. Inviting covered front porch. Street and back parking. Newer 2 car concrete parking pad allows for a garage to be added. Alley access.



Required Charges include:nTenant Pays Utilities, including Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash Collection. nTenant must maintain Liability insurance on this property. nA $15 PMI Technology and Maintenance fee applies monthly. nnOptional Services Avail

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.