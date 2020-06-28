All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 19 2019 at 8:17 PM

3149 Christopher Lane

3149 Christopher Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3149 Christopher Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.This lovely tri-level 4 bedroom 1.5 bath is perfect if you want and need space!. It has an eat in kitchen, featuring newer vinyl flooring, newer counter tops, spacious cabinets, and includes stainless steel gas appliances! It has an additional bonus living space on lower level of home complete with a beautiful covered back deck with custom built ins and a large fenced in yard. There is also tons of storage throughout home. Don't delay! This home will not last long!! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com Not currently accepting Section 8Online applications:1) Find address for which you are applying2) Click Apply Now3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3149 Christopher Lane have any available units?
3149 Christopher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3149 Christopher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3149 Christopher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3149 Christopher Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3149 Christopher Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3149 Christopher Lane offer parking?
No, 3149 Christopher Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3149 Christopher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3149 Christopher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3149 Christopher Lane have a pool?
No, 3149 Christopher Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3149 Christopher Lane have accessible units?
No, 3149 Christopher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3149 Christopher Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3149 Christopher Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3149 Christopher Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3149 Christopher Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
