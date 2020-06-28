3149 Christopher Lane

Amenities

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.This lovely tri-level 4 bedroom 1.5 bath is perfect if you want and need space!. It has an eat in kitchen, featuring newer vinyl flooring, newer counter tops, spacious cabinets, and includes stainless steel gas appliances! It has an additional bonus living space on lower level of home complete with a beautiful covered back deck with custom built ins and a large fenced in yard. There is also tons of storage throughout home. Don't delay! This home will not last long!! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com Not currently accepting Section 8Online applications:1) Find address for which you are applying2) Click Apply Now3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.