Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:40 PM

3148 Keswick Road

3148 Keswick Road · No Longer Available
Location

3148 Keswick Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
WELCOME HOME! Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Eagledale. Exceptional open living area with tons of natural light. Brand new flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. The refrigerator, stove and dishwasher are included. Full size washer and dryer hookups available. All 3 bedrooms are very spacious. Bathroom offers tub/shower combo. This home has central a/c. Off-street parking. HUGE private backyard with large storage barn. Conveniently located near downtown, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, I-65 and I-465. This one will not last long. See it today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3148 Keswick Road have any available units?
3148 Keswick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3148 Keswick Road have?
Some of 3148 Keswick Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3148 Keswick Road currently offering any rent specials?
3148 Keswick Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3148 Keswick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3148 Keswick Road is pet friendly.
Does 3148 Keswick Road offer parking?
Yes, 3148 Keswick Road does offer parking.
Does 3148 Keswick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3148 Keswick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3148 Keswick Road have a pool?
No, 3148 Keswick Road does not have a pool.
Does 3148 Keswick Road have accessible units?
No, 3148 Keswick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3148 Keswick Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3148 Keswick Road has units with dishwashers.
