All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3141 N. Park Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3141 N. Park Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3141 N. Park Ave.

3141 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3141 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOW SHOWING ... 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath on North Side - Schedule showings for this home and others at:
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

NORTH: E 32nd St & N College Av
Duplex has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, living room, dining area, and kitchen. Other Features include: Covered-Front Porch, Laundry Hook-ups, On Street Parking, Ceiling Fans

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: NONE
CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS:
18 month lease required. Ask about Pet Policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Electric Stove Hook-up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

(RLNE2474461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 N. Park Ave. have any available units?
3141 N. Park Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3141 N. Park Ave. have?
Some of 3141 N. Park Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 N. Park Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3141 N. Park Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 N. Park Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3141 N. Park Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3141 N. Park Ave. offer parking?
No, 3141 N. Park Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3141 N. Park Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3141 N. Park Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 N. Park Ave. have a pool?
No, 3141 N. Park Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3141 N. Park Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3141 N. Park Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 N. Park Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3141 N. Park Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College