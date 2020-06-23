3141 N. Park Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NOW SHOWING ... 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath on North Side - Schedule showings for this home and others at:

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



NORTH: E 32nd St & N College Av

Duplex has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, living room, dining area, and kitchen. Other Features include: Covered-Front Porch, Laundry Hook-ups, On Street Parking, Ceiling Fans



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: NONE

CENTRAL AIR: NO



LEASE TERMS:

18 month lease required. Ask about Pet Policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Electric Stove Hook-up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com



(RLNE2474461)