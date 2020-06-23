Rent Calculator
3129 Station Street
3129 Station Street
3129 Station Street
No Longer Available
Location
3129 Station Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom one bath home. Has a large back year. Eatin kitchen
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom one bath home. Has a large back year. Eatin kitchen
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3129 Station Street have any available units?
3129 Station Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3129 Station Street currently offering any rent specials?
3129 Station Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 Station Street pet-friendly?
No, 3129 Station Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3129 Station Street offer parking?
No, 3129 Station Street does not offer parking.
Does 3129 Station Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 Station Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 Station Street have a pool?
No, 3129 Station Street does not have a pool.
Does 3129 Station Street have accessible units?
No, 3129 Station Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 Station Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 Station Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3129 Station Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3129 Station Street does not have units with air conditioning.
