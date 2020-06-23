3117 East Michigan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Spacious duplex with updated finishes! Open floor plan has large living room, dining room, and large kitchen island. The kitchen has all new cabinets, newer appliances, and space to entertain. Comfortable bedroom with bathroom attached. Washer and dryer come with the unit and are located close to the bedroom. Unit also has off-street parking. This well-kept and affordable duplex allows you to be part of the developing Near Eastside and be able to get anywhere in the city quickly.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x monthly rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.