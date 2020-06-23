All apartments in Indianapolis
3117 East Michigan Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 3:07 AM

3117 East Michigan Street

3117 East Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3117 East Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious duplex with updated finishes! Open floor plan has large living room, dining room, and large kitchen island. The kitchen has all new cabinets, newer appliances, and space to entertain. Comfortable bedroom with bathroom attached. Washer and dryer come with the unit and are located close to the bedroom. Unit also has off-street parking. This well-kept and affordable duplex allows you to be part of the developing Near Eastside and be able to get anywhere in the city quickly.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x monthly rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

