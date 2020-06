Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage microwave range

Enjoy a relaxing evening in the private rear lawn or large front porch. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car detached garage home. Home sits on a corner lot with a spacious lawn. The kitchen is very large with a huge island. Laundry hookups are in the unfinished but very clean basement. The living room has hardwood floors. One of the bedrooms is on the main level and the other two are upstairs. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental. See this home today!