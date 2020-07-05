Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3018 Auburn Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3018 Auburn Rd
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3018 Auburn Rd
3018 Auburn Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3018 Auburn Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3018 Auburn Rd Available 07/12/19 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2401330)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3018 Auburn Rd have any available units?
3018 Auburn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3018 Auburn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Auburn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Auburn Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3018 Auburn Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3018 Auburn Rd offer parking?
No, 3018 Auburn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3018 Auburn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Auburn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Auburn Rd have a pool?
No, 3018 Auburn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Auburn Rd have accessible units?
No, 3018 Auburn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Auburn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 Auburn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3018 Auburn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3018 Auburn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College