Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3012 South Roena Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3012 South Roena Street

3012 Roena St · No Longer Available
Location

3012 Roena St, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
This is a Single Family Home with 2 beds and 1 bath. The house is spacious on the inside and has a two car attached garage for storage. Stove and Refrigerator will be provided. NO LARGE DOGS PLEASE.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 South Roena Street have any available units?
3012 South Roena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 South Roena Street have?
Some of 3012 South Roena Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 South Roena Street currently offering any rent specials?
3012 South Roena Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 South Roena Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 South Roena Street is pet friendly.
Does 3012 South Roena Street offer parking?
Yes, 3012 South Roena Street does offer parking.
Does 3012 South Roena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 South Roena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 South Roena Street have a pool?
No, 3012 South Roena Street does not have a pool.
Does 3012 South Roena Street have accessible units?
No, 3012 South Roena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 South Roena Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 South Roena Street does not have units with dishwashers.
