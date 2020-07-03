3003 Washington Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbdf93a095 ---- This amazing 4 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom 2 story duplex has been recently updated and is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with a large living room with hardwood floors and fresh paint. The fresh paint and hardwood floors continue throughout almost the entire home which is a nice perk. The living room offers a lovely decorative fireplace. The main level also boasts a dining room, half bath and kitchen that is stocked with a stove and fridge. Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms along with a full bathroom. The basement is unfinished and has washer and dryer hook-ups. The backyard offers a deck and shared patio area. Street parking. Central Air. Security Deposit = $999 Lawn Mowing Fee - $40 per month and paid in addition to rent. Utilities - All Electric Home! Tenant is resonsible for electricity, water and sewer. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM All Electric Duplex Pets Allowed Stove Unfinished Basement W/D Hook Ups