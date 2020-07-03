All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3003 Washington Blvd

3003 Washington Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3003 Washington Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbdf93a095 ---- This amazing 4 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom 2 story duplex has been recently updated and is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with a large living room with hardwood floors and fresh paint. The fresh paint and hardwood floors continue throughout almost the entire home which is a nice perk. The living room offers a lovely decorative fireplace. The main level also boasts a dining room, half bath and kitchen that is stocked with a stove and fridge. Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms along with a full bathroom. The basement is unfinished and has washer and dryer hook-ups. The backyard offers a deck and shared patio area. Street parking. Central Air. Security Deposit = $999 Lawn Mowing Fee - $40 per month and paid in addition to rent. Utilities - All Electric Home! Tenant is resonsible for electricity, water and sewer. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM All Electric Duplex Pets Allowed Stove Unfinished Basement W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 Washington Blvd have any available units?
3003 Washington Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3003 Washington Blvd have?
Some of 3003 Washington Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 Washington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Washington Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Washington Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3003 Washington Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3003 Washington Blvd offer parking?
No, 3003 Washington Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3003 Washington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Washington Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Washington Blvd have a pool?
No, 3003 Washington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3003 Washington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3003 Washington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Washington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 Washington Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

