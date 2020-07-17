All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

2907 Braxton Ct.

2907 Braxton Court · (317) 885-5099 ext. 1
Location

2907 Braxton Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2907 Braxton Ct. · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Now Showing 3 bedroom, 2 bath home at 2907 Braxton Ct., Indianapolis, IN. -
WARREN TOWNSHIP: E 30th & N German Church Rd
Single family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, living room, laundry room & eat-in kitchen.

Interior Features include: New paint, mini blinds, ceiling fans, laundry hook-up, cathedral ceilings
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, shed, covered front porch, deck, security doors, screen doors

Appliances Included: Dishwasher, microwave, oven and range, refrigerator
Central Air: Yes

Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Sorry No Pets

Utilities:
Utility Information: ALL ELECTRIC
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2648160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 Braxton Ct. have any available units?
2907 Braxton Ct. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 Braxton Ct. have?
Some of 2907 Braxton Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 Braxton Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2907 Braxton Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 Braxton Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 2907 Braxton Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2907 Braxton Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2907 Braxton Ct. offers parking.
Does 2907 Braxton Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 Braxton Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 Braxton Ct. have a pool?
No, 2907 Braxton Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2907 Braxton Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2907 Braxton Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 Braxton Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 Braxton Ct. has units with dishwashers.
