Now Showing 3 bedroom, 2 bath home at 2907 Braxton Ct., Indianapolis, IN. -
WARREN TOWNSHIP: E 30th & N German Church Rd
Single family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, living room, laundry room & eat-in kitchen.
Interior Features include: New paint, mini blinds, ceiling fans, laundry hook-up, cathedral ceilings
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, shed, covered front porch, deck, security doors, screen doors
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, microwave, oven and range, refrigerator
Central Air: Yes
Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Sorry No Pets
Utilities:
Utility Information: ALL ELECTRIC
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
