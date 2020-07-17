Amenities

Now Showing 3 bedroom, 2 bath home at 2907 Braxton Ct., Indianapolis, IN. -

WARREN TOWNSHIP: E 30th & N German Church Rd

Single family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, living room, laundry room & eat-in kitchen.



Interior Features include: New paint, mini blinds, ceiling fans, laundry hook-up, cathedral ceilings

Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, shed, covered front porch, deck, security doors, screen doors



Appliances Included: Dishwasher, microwave, oven and range, refrigerator

Central Air: Yes



Lease Terms:

12 month lease required

Sorry No Pets



Utilities:

Utility Information: ALL ELECTRIC

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



Contact:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



Schedule a Showing Anytime

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



