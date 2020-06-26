All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2901 W 61st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2901 W 61st St
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

2901 W 61st St

2901 West 61st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Crooked Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2901 West 61st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Crooked Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Immaculate Ranch Home in Perfect Area... - COMING SOON- AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN ON OR AROUND 3/15/2020
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENT

Don't let this one slip away! This large 3 bedroom ranch home is one of a kind and must be seen to fully appreciate the countless amenities. Remarkable interior features include custom flooring throughout, high-quality lighting, custom closet finishes, window treatments and paint. Kitchen features Ikea cabinetry, butcher-block style counter, and built-in range top/oven and large, naturally lighted dining area. The full bathroom has a separate tub and walk-in shower, and tile galore. The over-sized 2-car attached garage with separate work area is perfect for the hobbyist.
Exterior highlights include a fully fenced lot with gated drive, room for your garden in back, spacious storage shed, separate fenced area in back for your pet, composting area, picnic area with fire pit, well-manicured plant beds, and huge hard-scaped patio area off the kitchen for outdoor entertaining. This home is truly a gem! Please contact us today to arrange your private viewing!

(RLNE2412710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 W 61st St have any available units?
2901 W 61st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 W 61st St have?
Some of 2901 W 61st St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 W 61st St currently offering any rent specials?
2901 W 61st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 W 61st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 W 61st St is pet friendly.
Does 2901 W 61st St offer parking?
Yes, 2901 W 61st St offers parking.
Does 2901 W 61st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 W 61st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 W 61st St have a pool?
No, 2901 W 61st St does not have a pool.
Does 2901 W 61st St have accessible units?
No, 2901 W 61st St does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 W 61st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 W 61st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College