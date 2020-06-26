2901 W 61st St

Amenities

Immaculate Ranch Home in Perfect Area... - COMING SOON- AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN ON OR AROUND 3/15/2020

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENT



Don't let this one slip away! This large 3 bedroom ranch home is one of a kind and must be seen to fully appreciate the countless amenities. Remarkable interior features include custom flooring throughout, high-quality lighting, custom closet finishes, window treatments and paint. Kitchen features Ikea cabinetry, butcher-block style counter, and built-in range top/oven and large, naturally lighted dining area. The full bathroom has a separate tub and walk-in shower, and tile galore. The over-sized 2-car attached garage with separate work area is perfect for the hobbyist.

Exterior highlights include a fully fenced lot with gated drive, room for your garden in back, spacious storage shed, separate fenced area in back for your pet, composting area, picnic area with fire pit, well-manicured plant beds, and huge hard-scaped patio area off the kitchen for outdoor entertaining. This home is truly a gem! Please contact us today to arrange your private viewing!



(RLNE2412710)