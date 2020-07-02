All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:55 AM

2847 Boulevard Pl

2847 Boulevard Place · No Longer Available
Location

2847 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
e-payments
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
e-payments
Spacious 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Home for Rent on near Fall Creek - Spacious 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Two-Story Home for Rent near Fall Creek. This Renovated Unit has over 1200 Sq Ft and an Unfinished Basement. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Refrigerator/Freezer, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Much More! Located off of Capital Ave and 28th St. Just a short drive Downtown and walking distance to Ivy Tech and the Children's Museum. Incredible Deal!

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5062897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2847 Boulevard Pl have any available units?
2847 Boulevard Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2847 Boulevard Pl have?
Some of 2847 Boulevard Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2847 Boulevard Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2847 Boulevard Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 Boulevard Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2847 Boulevard Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2847 Boulevard Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2847 Boulevard Pl offers parking.
Does 2847 Boulevard Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2847 Boulevard Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 Boulevard Pl have a pool?
No, 2847 Boulevard Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2847 Boulevard Pl have accessible units?
No, 2847 Boulevard Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 Boulevard Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2847 Boulevard Pl has units with dishwashers.

