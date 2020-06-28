All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

2834 E 16th St

2834 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2834 East 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One Bedroom Duplex With Loft Near Brookside Park - Property Id: 153133

Comfortable 1 Bed 1.5 bath Duplex in a quiet neighborhood behind brookside park. Upstairs loft area is included with ample lighting and power, and utility room includes a mud sink and washer & dryer hookups. Spacious kitchen with all appliances included with lots of cabinets and counter space. Fenced front and backyard offers plenty of shade and privacy. Garage with opener available for additional rent. 2 Window A/C Units included. Modern blinds and ceiling fans in every room!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153133p
Property Id 153133

(RLNE5165278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 E 16th St have any available units?
2834 E 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2834 E 16th St have?
Some of 2834 E 16th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 E 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
2834 E 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 E 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2834 E 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 2834 E 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 2834 E 16th St offers parking.
Does 2834 E 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 E 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 E 16th St have a pool?
No, 2834 E 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 2834 E 16th St have accessible units?
No, 2834 E 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 E 16th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2834 E 16th St does not have units with dishwashers.
