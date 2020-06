Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning 3 bed 1.5 bath newly rehabbed and ready for rent. Close to highways as well as shopping. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Schedule a self showing at rently.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.