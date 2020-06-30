265 N Reisner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Amazing location next to IUPUI and Downtown Indy. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is in the heart of it all! - Amazing location next to IUPUI and Downtown Indy. This home is in the heart of it all! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is a great location for IUPUI University students! So many modern upgrades, while maintaining the homes original character. Hardwood flooring and neutral paint throughout. Spacious family room and bedrooms. Huge eat-in kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and stove included. Large laundry room with full size washer & dryer hookups. Fully fenced backyard with a storage shed. Off-street parking. Within walking distance or a bike ride from IUPUI, Downtown, Zoo, White River State Park, Medical District, & Canal. Dont miss out, schedule your tour today!!



