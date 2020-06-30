All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:20 AM

265 N Reisner Street

265 North Reisner Street · No Longer Available
Location

265 North Reisner Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing location next to IUPUI and Downtown Indy. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is in the heart of it all! - Amazing location next to IUPUI and Downtown Indy. This home is in the heart of it all! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is a great location for IUPUI University students! So many modern upgrades, while maintaining the homes original character. Hardwood flooring and neutral paint throughout. Spacious family room and bedrooms. Huge eat-in kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and stove included. Large laundry room with full size washer & dryer hookups. Fully fenced backyard with a storage shed. Off-street parking. Within walking distance or a bike ride from IUPUI, Downtown, Zoo, White River State Park, Medical District, & Canal. Dont miss out, schedule your tour today!!

(RLNE5557818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 N Reisner Street have any available units?
265 N Reisner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 N Reisner Street have?
Some of 265 N Reisner Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 N Reisner Street currently offering any rent specials?
265 N Reisner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 N Reisner Street pet-friendly?
No, 265 N Reisner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 265 N Reisner Street offer parking?
Yes, 265 N Reisner Street offers parking.
Does 265 N Reisner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 N Reisner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 N Reisner Street have a pool?
No, 265 N Reisner Street does not have a pool.
Does 265 N Reisner Street have accessible units?
No, 265 N Reisner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 265 N Reisner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 N Reisner Street does not have units with dishwashers.

