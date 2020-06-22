2643 Dawnlake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

** UNIT PENDING **



This home located within minutes of Highway 37, grocery stores and Southport Shops. This all electric property features vaulted ceilings in the large living room, woodburning fireplace, large eat-in kitchen with all appliances, lots of closet space, updated bathroom with tile floor and jacuzzi tub, and a 2-car attached garage. Master bedroom includes vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet. The exterior back includes a full deck and a fenced backyard. Small dogs only!

