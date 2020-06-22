All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:50 PM

2643 Dawnlake Drive

2643 Dawnlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2643 Dawnlake Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **

This home located within minutes of Highway 37, grocery stores and Southport Shops. This all electric property features vaulted ceilings in the large living room, woodburning fireplace, large eat-in kitchen with all appliances, lots of closet space, updated bathroom with tile floor and jacuzzi tub, and a 2-car attached garage. Master bedroom includes vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet. The exterior back includes a full deck and a fenced backyard. Small dogs only!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2643 Dawnlake Drive have any available units?
2643 Dawnlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2643 Dawnlake Drive have?
Some of 2643 Dawnlake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2643 Dawnlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2643 Dawnlake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2643 Dawnlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2643 Dawnlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2643 Dawnlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2643 Dawnlake Drive does offer parking.
Does 2643 Dawnlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2643 Dawnlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2643 Dawnlake Drive have a pool?
No, 2643 Dawnlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2643 Dawnlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2643 Dawnlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2643 Dawnlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2643 Dawnlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
