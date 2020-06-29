All apartments in Indianapolis
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2605 Guilford Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

2605 Guilford Avenue

2605 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Guilford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
With modern conveniences like an included dishwasher and washer/dryer, you will appreciate the charm of this older home. In addition to a great location just minutes from both downtown and Broad Ripple, your new home is also just steps from the Monon. There is a security system included in your rent for that extra peace of mind. Pet friendly.

Non-refundable application fee of $35 includes credit and background check. Renters insurance required. Section 8 not accepted. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2605-guilford-ave-indianapolis-in-46205-usa/7e0568a7-d9e9-4812-8e4c-6b463fbb3b14

(RLNE5585630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

