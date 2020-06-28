2541 Aurie Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is RENT with 3BD, 1BA on the East side of Indianapolis (zip code 46219) in Warren twp! This Brick ranch is 1500 SqFt of living space including converted garage and patio, features traditional floor plan with huge family room and living room. New carpeting in bedrooms! Renewed eat-in oak kitchen with laminated floors and lots of cabinetry, laundry hook ups. Big fenced back yard. Easy access to Indianapolis. No HOA or dues. To Rent this home or to get more information, please call us today at 317-888-1130 or check the property out at www.IndyLease.com!!