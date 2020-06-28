All apartments in Indianapolis
2541 Aurie Dr
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:36 AM

2541 Aurie Dr

2541 Aurie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2541 Aurie Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
This home is RENT with 3BD, 1BA on the East side of Indianapolis (zip code 46219) in Warren twp! This Brick ranch is 1500 SqFt of living space including converted garage and patio, features traditional floor plan with huge family room and living room. New carpeting in bedrooms! Renewed eat-in oak kitchen with laminated floors and lots of cabinetry, laundry hook ups. Big fenced back yard. Easy access to Indianapolis. No HOA or dues. To Rent this home or to get more information, please call us today at 317-888-1130 or check the property out at www.IndyLease.com!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Aurie Dr have any available units?
2541 Aurie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 Aurie Dr have?
Some of 2541 Aurie Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Aurie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Aurie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Aurie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2541 Aurie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2541 Aurie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2541 Aurie Dr offers parking.
Does 2541 Aurie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 Aurie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Aurie Dr have a pool?
No, 2541 Aurie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Aurie Dr have accessible units?
No, 2541 Aurie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Aurie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2541 Aurie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
