All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2531 Calabash Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2531 Calabash Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

2531 Calabash Drive

2531 Calabash Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2531 Calabash Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Years Special Receive a FREE 2 weeks rent with a move in date by 1/15/20 ! Free 2 weeks credited on the 2nd full month

Cute Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Home has cute front porch, front door opens up into the living room / dining combo with cathedral ceilings. LR has wood fireplace. Master has Master bathroom and walk-in closet. Kitchen with see thru to LR/Dr, slider out to wonderful deck to enjoy and fully fenced in back yard.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 Calabash Drive have any available units?
2531 Calabash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2531 Calabash Drive have?
Some of 2531 Calabash Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 Calabash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2531 Calabash Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 Calabash Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2531 Calabash Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2531 Calabash Drive offer parking?
No, 2531 Calabash Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2531 Calabash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 Calabash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 Calabash Drive have a pool?
No, 2531 Calabash Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2531 Calabash Drive have accessible units?
No, 2531 Calabash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 Calabash Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 Calabash Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College