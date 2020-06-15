All apartments in Indianapolis
2509 East 58th Street
2509 East 58th Street

2509 East 58th Street · (317) 576-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2509 East 58th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Millersville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Conveniently located off 58th & Keystone minutes to Glendale, Broad Ripple Village, shops, restaurants and entertainment! This cozy home features refinished hardwood floors, a lovely wood-burning fireplace and a formal dining room. Property also includes washer/dryer hook-ups in the basement, 1-car garage, A/C and a nice backyard. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 East 58th Street have any available units?
2509 East 58th Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 East 58th Street have?
Some of 2509 East 58th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 East 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2509 East 58th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 East 58th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 East 58th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2509 East 58th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2509 East 58th Street does offer parking.
Does 2509 East 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 East 58th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 East 58th Street have a pool?
No, 2509 East 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2509 East 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 2509 East 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 East 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 East 58th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
