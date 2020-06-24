2504 Abalone Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217 Southern Dunes
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This Is Your Opportunity To Lease A New Construction By Davis Homes. Popular Avalon Floorplan. Everything Is Fresh And New! Three Bedroom, Two Bath Home. Ready For Move In December 2018! This Property Is Also Available As A Rent-To-Own.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2504 ABALONE DR have any available units?
2504 ABALONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.