Indianapolis, IN
2504 ABALONE DR
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:05 AM

2504 ABALONE DR

2504 Abalone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Abalone Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
This Is Your Opportunity To Lease A New Construction By Davis Homes. Popular Avalon Floorplan. Everything Is Fresh And New! Three Bedroom, Two Bath Home. Ready For Move In December 2018! This Property Is Also Available As A Rent-To-Own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 ABALONE DR have any available units?
2504 ABALONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2504 ABALONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2504 ABALONE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 ABALONE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2504 ABALONE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2504 ABALONE DR offer parking?
No, 2504 ABALONE DR does not offer parking.
Does 2504 ABALONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 ABALONE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 ABALONE DR have a pool?
No, 2504 ABALONE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2504 ABALONE DR have accessible units?
No, 2504 ABALONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 ABALONE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 ABALONE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 ABALONE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2504 ABALONE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
