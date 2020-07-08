2502 GadWall Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is located in Wayne Township and provides easy access to Avon Shopping, IU Health West and Interstates. This spacious home sits on a cul-de-sac and features new flooring and fresh paint, lovely tile flooring in the entry, separate family room that could be used as an office, large eat-in kitchen with tons of counter space and center island, living room with vaulted ceilings and a 2-car attached garage. The spacious backyard is fully fenced and includes a custom patio. The master bedroom also includes vaulted ceilings, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.