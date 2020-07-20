All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 248 Legends Creek Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
248 Legends Creek Place
Last updated March 23 2019 at 2:54 AM

248 Legends Creek Place

248 Legends Creek Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

248 Legends Creek Place, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Southeast Warren

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautiful Extra Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home is on the Top Level of the two story townhomes in Legends Creek with Stunning Views. Living Room with Fireplace, Great Kitchen, Laundry Room and More! A Must see! Community has a pool, exercise room and beautiful club house for parties and bigger family gatherings. Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and golf course just across the street. Easy access to freeways. Lovely neighborhood with a country feel yet just 20 minutes to Downtown Indy and All the City has to Offer!

This is an All Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Legends Creek Place have any available units?
248 Legends Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 Legends Creek Place have?
Some of 248 Legends Creek Place's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Legends Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
248 Legends Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Legends Creek Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 Legends Creek Place is pet friendly.
Does 248 Legends Creek Place offer parking?
No, 248 Legends Creek Place does not offer parking.
Does 248 Legends Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Legends Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Legends Creek Place have a pool?
Yes, 248 Legends Creek Place has a pool.
Does 248 Legends Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 248 Legends Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Legends Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Legends Creek Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College