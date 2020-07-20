248 Legends Creek Place

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly gym pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Beautiful Extra Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home is on the Top Level of the two story townhomes in Legends Creek with Stunning Views. Living Room with Fireplace, Great Kitchen, Laundry Room and More! A Must see! Community has a pool, exercise room and beautiful club house for parties and bigger family gatherings. Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and golf course just across the street. Easy access to freeways. Lovely neighborhood with a country feel yet just 20 minutes to Downtown Indy and All the City has to Offer!



This is an All Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.