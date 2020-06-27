2409 West Ray Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

GREAT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM SPLIT FLOOR PLAN BUNGALOW RANCH STYLE HOME. Enter your Home through a Large Covered Front Porch where you can Enjoy Lovely Summer Evenings with Family and Friends. The Large Living Room with Beautiful Modern Plank Flooring, Upgraded Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans has Lots of Natural Light Streaming through Large Newer Vinyl Windows. Freshly Painted Interior in Neutral Colors, Large Master Bedroom with Plank Flooring has direct access to the Bathroom, Featuring New Vanity, Faucet, Tub Surround, Shower Head and Showroom Fixtures Cozy Second Bedroom off the Kitchen has closet available in adjacent mudroom where there is access to the Back Yard. Perfect for a Home Office! Stunning Glass Tile Back Splash in the Large Eat-in Kitchen with Gas Stove and Refrigerator in Stainless Included! Laundry Closet with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook U, Large DRY Nice Unfinished Basement, Freshly Painted, with Interior and Exterior Entrances and a Roomy Shed in the Large Back Yard for Even More Storage. Large Parking area in back also - 4 cars! Mature Trees Galore! This Home is in a Nice Area with Easy 5 minute access to I-70 and Downtown Indianapolis



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



