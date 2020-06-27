All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

2409 West Ray Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245442

GREAT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM SPLIT FLOOR PLAN BUNGALOW RANCH STYLE HOME. Enter your Home through a Large Covered Front Porch where you can Enjoy Lovely Summer Evenings with Family and Friends. The Large Living Room with Beautiful Modern Plank Flooring, Upgraded Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans has Lots of Natural Light Streaming through Large Newer Vinyl Windows. Freshly Painted Interior in Neutral Colors, Large Master Bedroom with Plank Flooring has direct access to the Bathroom, Featuring New Vanity, Faucet, Tub Surround, Shower Head and Showroom Fixtures Cozy Second Bedroom off the Kitchen has closet available in adjacent mudroom where there is access to the Back Yard. Perfect for a Home Office! Stunning Glass Tile Back Splash in the Large Eat-in Kitchen with Gas Stove and Refrigerator in Stainless Included! Laundry Closet with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook U, Large DRY Nice Unfinished Basement, Freshly Painted, with Interior and Exterior Entrances and a Roomy Shed in the Large Back Yard for Even More Storage. Large Parking area in back also - 4 cars! Mature Trees Galore! This Home is in a Nice Area with Easy 5 minute access to I-70 and Downtown Indianapolis

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Split floor plan,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Ceiling fans throughout,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 West Ray Street have any available units?
2409 West Ray Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 West Ray Street have?
Some of 2409 West Ray Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 West Ray Street currently offering any rent specials?
2409 West Ray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 West Ray Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 West Ray Street is pet friendly.
Does 2409 West Ray Street offer parking?
Yes, 2409 West Ray Street offers parking.
Does 2409 West Ray Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 West Ray Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 West Ray Street have a pool?
No, 2409 West Ray Street does not have a pool.
Does 2409 West Ray Street have accessible units?
No, 2409 West Ray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 West Ray Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 West Ray Street does not have units with dishwashers.
