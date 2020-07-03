Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2376 East 54TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2376 East 54TH Street
Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:09 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2376 East 54TH Street
2376 East 54th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2376 East 54th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautifully finished Showroom with high visibility. Private Offices, Large Warehouse with two Overhead Doors. Located adjacent to Marco's Restaurant on 54th & Keystone. Immediate possession available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2376 East 54TH Street have any available units?
2376 East 54TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2376 East 54TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2376 East 54TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2376 East 54TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2376 East 54TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2376 East 54TH Street offer parking?
No, 2376 East 54TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 2376 East 54TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2376 East 54TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2376 East 54TH Street have a pool?
No, 2376 East 54TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2376 East 54TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2376 East 54TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2376 East 54TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2376 East 54TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2376 East 54TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2376 East 54TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College