Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:09 PM

2376 East 54TH Street

2376 East 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2376 East 54th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautifully finished Showroom with high visibility. Private Offices, Large Warehouse with two Overhead Doors. Located adjacent to Marco's Restaurant on 54th & Keystone. Immediate possession available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2376 East 54TH Street have any available units?
2376 East 54TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2376 East 54TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2376 East 54TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2376 East 54TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2376 East 54TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2376 East 54TH Street offer parking?
No, 2376 East 54TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 2376 East 54TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2376 East 54TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2376 East 54TH Street have a pool?
No, 2376 East 54TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2376 East 54TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2376 East 54TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2376 East 54TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2376 East 54TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2376 East 54TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2376 East 54TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

