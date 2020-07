Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home available for rent beginning September 20th, 2020. Perfectly located at 15th & Alabama in Indy's Old Northside neighborhood. Just blocks from Mass Ave restaurants, bars, shops and entertainment. Walk to dinner or grab coffee just steps away on 16th Street. Enjoy easy access to all of downtown's attractions from the comfort of this charming home. Convenient street parking right in front of the home.