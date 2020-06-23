2322 Adams St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6709a3c0f1 ----

Wonderful location and beautiful house with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a very nice enclosed yard.

You will enjoy the open layout that will allow everyone to be together whether you are in the kitchen or the living room. Kitchen has wood cabinetry to meet all your storage needs. Bedrooms are well sized and carpeted allthrough.

This lovely home is the answer to your new home dreams! Schedule a showing today!



Pets Allowed

Washer/Dryer Connection