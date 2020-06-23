All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2322 Adams St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2322 Adams St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2322 Adams St

2322 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2322 Adams Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6709a3c0f1 ----
Wonderful location and beautiful house with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a very nice enclosed yard.
You will enjoy the open layout that will allow everyone to be together whether you are in the kitchen or the living room. Kitchen has wood cabinetry to meet all your storage needs. Bedrooms are well sized and carpeted allthrough.
This lovely home is the answer to your new home dreams! Schedule a showing today!

Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Adams St have any available units?
2322 Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Adams St have?
Some of 2322 Adams St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Adams St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 2322 Adams St offer parking?
No, 2322 Adams St does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Adams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Adams St have a pool?
No, 2322 Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Adams St have accessible units?
No, 2322 Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College