patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LOCATION LOCATION!!! Located in Fountain Square, you are just minutes from some of the most amazing bars, shops, and restaurants that the city has to offer. This 2 BED, 1 BATH home has been completely remodeled with NEW flooring, paint, bathroom, cabinets, and counter tops. Large patio out back. Appliances come with the property. 2-Car detached garage as well. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 to schedule a showing.



