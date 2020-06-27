All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2313 Bernie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2313 Bernie Drive
Last updated August 12 2019 at 8:23 PM

2313 Bernie Drive

2313 Bernie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2313 Bernie Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Bernie Drive have any available units?
2313 Bernie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2313 Bernie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Bernie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Bernie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2313 Bernie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2313 Bernie Drive offer parking?
No, 2313 Bernie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2313 Bernie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Bernie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Bernie Drive have a pool?
No, 2313 Bernie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Bernie Drive have accessible units?
No, 2313 Bernie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Bernie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 Bernie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 Bernie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 Bernie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College