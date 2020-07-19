2310 Herod Court

Amenities

This gorgeous tri level 4 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home is semi open concept. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen. Features new counter tops, stainless appliances, and new vinyl flooring. Eat in dining space right off the spacious living space. Master bedroom attached to full bath. Lower level of home features additional living space. Fenced in low maintenance yard. Pet Friendly. 2136 sq ft.



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.