All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2310 Herod Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2310 Herod Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2310 Herod Court

2310 Herod Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2310 Herod Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This gorgeous tri level 4 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home is semi open concept. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen. Features new counter tops, stainless appliances, and new vinyl flooring. Eat in dining space right off the spacious living space. Master bedroom attached to full bath. Lower level of home features additional living space. Fenced in low maintenance yard. Pet Friendly. 2136 sq ft.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Herod Court have any available units?
2310 Herod Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2310 Herod Court currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Herod Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Herod Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 Herod Court is pet friendly.
Does 2310 Herod Court offer parking?
No, 2310 Herod Court does not offer parking.
Does 2310 Herod Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 Herod Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Herod Court have a pool?
No, 2310 Herod Court does not have a pool.
Does 2310 Herod Court have accessible units?
No, 2310 Herod Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Herod Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Herod Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 Herod Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2310 Herod Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Preserve at Willow Springs
2252 River Willow Place
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Springs Apartment Homes
8851 Springside Ln E
Indianapolis, IN 46260
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College