Last updated March 22 2019 at 7:56 PM

2247 Peter Drive

2247 Peter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2247 Peter Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.
Large four bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with an unfinished basement located in Autumn Creek neighborhood. This home offers a large living room and updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom comes with a full en suite master bath and over sized closet. Home also has a large backyard that is completely privacy fenced in!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2247 Peter Drive have any available units?
2247 Peter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2247 Peter Drive have?
Some of 2247 Peter Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2247 Peter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2247 Peter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2247 Peter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2247 Peter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2247 Peter Drive offer parking?
No, 2247 Peter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2247 Peter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2247 Peter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2247 Peter Drive have a pool?
No, 2247 Peter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2247 Peter Drive have accessible units?
No, 2247 Peter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2247 Peter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2247 Peter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
