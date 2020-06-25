2247 Peter Drive

Amenities

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.

Large four bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with an unfinished basement located in Autumn Creek neighborhood. This home offers a large living room and updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom comes with a full en suite master bath and over sized closet. Home also has a large backyard that is completely privacy fenced in!

