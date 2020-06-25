Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Large four bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with an unfinished basement located in Autumn Creek neighborhood. This home offers a large living room and updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom comes with a full en suite master bath and over sized closet. Home also has a large backyard that is completely privacy fenced in! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2247 Peter Drive have any available units?
2247 Peter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.