Indianapolis, IN
2150 North TALBOTT Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:08 AM

2150 North TALBOTT Street

2150 North Talbott Street · No Longer Available
Location

2150 North Talbott Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for an abundance of space in the desirable Herron-Morton neighborhood. This townhome-style home is captivating from the moment you walk in with beautiful bamboo floors throughout the lower and upper levels. Large granite island with stainless steel appliances is host to great entertaining space. The upper level features the Master suite you've dreamed of including a large ensuite bath with an oversized shower, living area and a balcony that looks out onto a beautiful street. A neighborhood great for walking your pet, running/walking and restaurants within walking distance makes this the home you're looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 North TALBOTT Street have any available units?
2150 North TALBOTT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 North TALBOTT Street have?
Some of 2150 North TALBOTT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 North TALBOTT Street currently offering any rent specials?
2150 North TALBOTT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 North TALBOTT Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 North TALBOTT Street is pet friendly.
Does 2150 North TALBOTT Street offer parking?
No, 2150 North TALBOTT Street does not offer parking.
Does 2150 North TALBOTT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2150 North TALBOTT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 North TALBOTT Street have a pool?
No, 2150 North TALBOTT Street does not have a pool.
Does 2150 North TALBOTT Street have accessible units?
No, 2150 North TALBOTT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 North TALBOTT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2150 North TALBOTT Street has units with dishwashers.

