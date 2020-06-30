2150 North TALBOTT Street

Amenities

Looking for an abundance of space in the desirable Herron-Morton neighborhood. This townhome-style home is captivating from the moment you walk in with beautiful bamboo floors throughout the lower and upper levels. Large granite island with stainless steel appliances is host to great entertaining space. The upper level features the Master suite you've dreamed of including a large ensuite bath with an oversized shower, living area and a balcony that looks out onto a beautiful street. A neighborhood great for walking your pet, running/walking and restaurants within walking distance makes this the home you're looking for!