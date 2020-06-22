All apartments in Indianapolis
2149 Carrollton Avenue

Location

2149 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
The deposit moves you in!! The rest of May is free rent! Come see the charm and personality in this completely renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of Regan Park! The beautiful covered front porch welcomes you! As you enter, from the covered front porch, you are greeted with beautiful wood floors that run throughout the main level. You have to see the updates throughout this home in person - they are absolutely stunning! This modern yet classic home offers an exceptional open living area with tons of natural light, raised ceilings, and a decorative fireplace. Modern kitchen offers all new everything - countertops, cabinets with hardware & brand new SS appliances – refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher and microwave. Separate formal dining room is a great place for entertaining. Master bedroom suite is located on the main floor. Upstairs you will find three very spacious bedrooms and another upgraded full bathroom. Full size washer and dryer hookups. Just down the street from the Monon that can take you from downtown Indy to Carmel! Walkable to multiple coffee shops, distillery, brewery, restaurants and Kennedy King Park! A perfect downtown location!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2149 Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
2149 Carrollton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2149 Carrollton Avenue have?
Some of 2149 Carrollton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2149 Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2149 Carrollton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2149 Carrollton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2149 Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
No, 2149 Carrollton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2149 Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2149 Carrollton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2149 Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2149 Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2149 Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2149 Carrollton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

