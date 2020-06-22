2149 Carrollton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

The deposit moves you in!! The rest of May is free rent! Come see the charm and personality in this completely renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of Regan Park! The beautiful covered front porch welcomes you! As you enter, from the covered front porch, you are greeted with beautiful wood floors that run throughout the main level. You have to see the updates throughout this home in person - they are absolutely stunning! This modern yet classic home offers an exceptional open living area with tons of natural light, raised ceilings, and a decorative fireplace. Modern kitchen offers all new everything - countertops, cabinets with hardware & brand new SS appliances – refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher and microwave. Separate formal dining room is a great place for entertaining. Master bedroom suite is located on the main floor. Upstairs you will find three very spacious bedrooms and another upgraded full bathroom. Full size washer and dryer hookups. Just down the street from the Monon that can take you from downtown Indy to Carmel! Walkable to multiple coffee shops, distillery, brewery, restaurants and Kennedy King Park! A perfect downtown location!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.