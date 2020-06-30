All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:45 AM

2118 North College Avenue

2118 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2118 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to a beautifully renovated townhouse in a great location downtown. This large, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property is available for lease. Well appointed with white oak floors, tall ceilings, custom tile, shiplap and unique details throughout, this is a perfect executive rental for the urban dweller. The large open living room and kitchen are a perfect place to entertain; gather around the large center island or head out to the private backyard that is fully fenced. The large master en-suite has a walk-in shower, dual vanities, dual shower heads and plenty of storage. The home offers an oversized 2-car garage, basement storage and a large mudroom with new washer and dryer. A perfect place to call home in the heart of Indy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 North College Avenue have any available units?
2118 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 North College Avenue have?
Some of 2118 North College Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2118 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2118 North College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2118 North College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2118 North College Avenue offers parking.
Does 2118 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2118 North College Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 2118 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2118 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2118 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 North College Avenue has units with dishwashers.

