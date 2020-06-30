2118 North College Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to a beautifully renovated townhouse in a great location downtown. This large, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property is available for lease. Well appointed with white oak floors, tall ceilings, custom tile, shiplap and unique details throughout, this is a perfect executive rental for the urban dweller. The large open living room and kitchen are a perfect place to entertain; gather around the large center island or head out to the private backyard that is fully fenced. The large master en-suite has a walk-in shower, dual vanities, dual shower heads and plenty of storage. The home offers an oversized 2-car garage, basement storage and a large mudroom with new washer and dryer. A perfect place to call home in the heart of Indy!