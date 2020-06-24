2004 Pamona Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Beautiful Ranch Home in Wayne Twp - This well cared for 3 BR Ranch home is a must see. Nestled into Parc Estates community this home features over 1500 sq/ft of living space in an open floor plan. The Kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, light natural cabinets and laminate flooring. The LR features a 2 sided fireplace just in time for the cold winter. The Master Suite offers space, full bath with large walk-in closet and hers/his sinks. Also, featured is a 2 car attached garage, fenced yard and professional Management. All this plus popular Wayne Twp Schools. Grab your stuff, cause this one is ready to go!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4571325)