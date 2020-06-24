All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019

2004 Pamona Dr.

2004 Pamona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Pamona Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Ranch Home in Wayne Twp - This well cared for 3 BR Ranch home is a must see. Nestled into Parc Estates community this home features over 1500 sq/ft of living space in an open floor plan. The Kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, light natural cabinets and laminate flooring. The LR features a 2 sided fireplace just in time for the cold winter. The Master Suite offers space, full bath with large walk-in closet and hers/his sinks. Also, featured is a 2 car attached garage, fenced yard and professional Management. All this plus popular Wayne Twp Schools. Grab your stuff, cause this one is ready to go!

** Information Deemed Reliable but Not Guaranteed **

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Pamona Dr. have any available units?
2004 Pamona Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Pamona Dr. have?
Some of 2004 Pamona Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Pamona Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Pamona Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Pamona Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Pamona Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Pamona Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Pamona Dr. offers parking.
Does 2004 Pamona Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Pamona Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Pamona Dr. have a pool?
No, 2004 Pamona Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Pamona Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2004 Pamona Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Pamona Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 Pamona Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
