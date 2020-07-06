All apartments in Indianapolis
1918 Orchid Bloom Lane

1918 Orchid Bloom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Orchid Bloom Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138452

MOVE IN SPECIAL! RECEIVE A HALF MONTH OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Wayne Township! Sits on a corner lot with spacious bedrooms and great upstairs bonus room area. Located in the Ben Davis school district. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18+. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Blinds,Cable ready,Carpet,Cats ok,Dishwasher,Dogs ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Orchid Bloom Lane have any available units?
1918 Orchid Bloom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 Orchid Bloom Lane have?
Some of 1918 Orchid Bloom Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Orchid Bloom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Orchid Bloom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Orchid Bloom Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 Orchid Bloom Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1918 Orchid Bloom Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Orchid Bloom Lane offers parking.
Does 1918 Orchid Bloom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Orchid Bloom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Orchid Bloom Lane have a pool?
No, 1918 Orchid Bloom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Orchid Bloom Lane have accessible units?
No, 1918 Orchid Bloom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Orchid Bloom Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Orchid Bloom Lane has units with dishwashers.

