1909 Fairmont Court

Heather Hills modern treasure has arrived! Fully updated this 3-bedroom 2 bath brick ranch is ready for your family's touch. Updates include New vinyl plank flooring, Carpet, Stainless steel appliances, driveway, cabinets, roof, countertops, Interior/exterior paint, tile shower, can lights and much more. The furnace was replaced in 2017 and the hot water heater is 5 years old. Book your private showing today as this will not last long. RENT TO OWN option available, Seller will consider up to a two year lease agreement with cash down.