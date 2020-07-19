All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1909 Fairmont Court

1909 Fairmont Court · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Fairmont Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Heather Hills modern treasure has arrived! Fully updated this 3-bedroom 2 bath brick ranch is ready for your family's touch. Updates include New vinyl plank flooring, Carpet, Stainless steel appliances, driveway, cabinets, roof, countertops, Interior/exterior paint, tile shower, can lights and much more. The furnace was replaced in 2017 and the hot water heater is 5 years old. Book your private showing today as this will not last long. RENT TO OWN option available, Seller will consider up to a two year lease agreement with cash down.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Fairmont Court have any available units?
1909 Fairmont Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 Fairmont Court have?
Some of 1909 Fairmont Court's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Fairmont Court currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Fairmont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Fairmont Court pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Fairmont Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1909 Fairmont Court offer parking?
No, 1909 Fairmont Court does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Fairmont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Fairmont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Fairmont Court have a pool?
No, 1909 Fairmont Court does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Fairmont Court have accessible units?
No, 1909 Fairmont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Fairmont Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Fairmont Court does not have units with dishwashers.
