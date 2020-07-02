All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1850 Breman Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1850 Breman Lane
Last updated December 17 2019 at 6:36 AM

1850 Breman Lane

1850 Breman Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1850 Breman Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Breman Lane have any available units?
1850 Breman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1850 Breman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Breman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Breman Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 Breman Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1850 Breman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1850 Breman Lane offers parking.
Does 1850 Breman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 Breman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Breman Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1850 Breman Lane has a pool.
Does 1850 Breman Lane have accessible units?
No, 1850 Breman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Breman Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 Breman Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 Breman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 Breman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College