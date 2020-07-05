1826 Park North Way

Amenities
Great home that features large windows that filters the light into the living room. Home also features a stunning fireplace, large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are spacious with walk in closets and large bathrooms. Back porch is screened in and over looks a large pond. Home also has a 2 car garage.
Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.
Pet Insurance Required.
Rental Insurance Required.
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.