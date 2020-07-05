1826 Park North Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great home that features large windows that filters the light into the living room. Home also features a stunning fireplace, large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are spacious with walk in closets and large bathrooms. Back porch is screened in and over looks a large pond. Home also has a 2 car garage.



Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.



Pet Insurance Required.



Rental Insurance Required.



