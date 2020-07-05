All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1826 Park North Way

1826 Park North Way · No Longer Available
Location

1826 Park North Way, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Crooked Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home that features large windows that filters the light into the living room. Home also features a stunning fireplace, large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are spacious with walk in closets and large bathrooms. Back porch is screened in and over looks a large pond. Home also has a 2 car garage.

Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.

Pet Insurance Required.

Rental Insurance Required.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Park North Way have any available units?
1826 Park North Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 Park North Way have?
Some of 1826 Park North Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 Park North Way currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Park North Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Park North Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 Park North Way is pet friendly.
Does 1826 Park North Way offer parking?
Yes, 1826 Park North Way offers parking.
Does 1826 Park North Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 Park North Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Park North Way have a pool?
No, 1826 Park North Way does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Park North Way have accessible units?
No, 1826 Park North Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Park North Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 Park North Way does not have units with dishwashers.

