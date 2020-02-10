All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1808 Forsythia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1808 Forsythia Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1808 Forsythia Drive

1808 Forsythia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1808 Forsythia Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!/n/nEmail rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 full bath, and 2 half bath home. This kitchen is just begging to be used for the holidays. Tons of cabinet space and newer counter tops. Kitchen is semi attached to separate dining space with view of fenced in backyard. Additional living space open to kitchen. This home has a very large master bedroom. Pet Friendly. 2368 sq ft.

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) www.rentconrex.com/listings/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $45.00

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Forsythia Drive have any available units?
1808 Forsythia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1808 Forsythia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Forsythia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Forsythia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Forsythia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Forsythia Drive offer parking?
No, 1808 Forsythia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Forsythia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Forsythia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Forsythia Drive have a pool?
No, 1808 Forsythia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Forsythia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1808 Forsythia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Forsythia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Forsythia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 Forsythia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1808 Forsythia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College