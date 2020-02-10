1808 Forsythia Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!/n/nEmail rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 full bath, and 2 half bath home. This kitchen is just begging to be used for the holidays. Tons of cabinet space and newer counter tops. Kitchen is semi attached to separate dining space with view of fenced in backyard. Additional living space open to kitchen. This home has a very large master bedroom. Pet Friendly. 2368 sq ft.



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



Online applications:

1) www.rentconrex.com/listings/

2) Find address for which you are applying

3) Click Apply Now

4) Application cost $45.00



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.