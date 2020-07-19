Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Location
1707 North Warman Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Come check out this 2 bed 1 bath home with a large basement and spacious back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1707 North Warman Avenue have any available units?
1707 North Warman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1707 North Warman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1707 North Warman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 North Warman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1707 North Warman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1707 North Warman Avenue offer parking?
No, 1707 North Warman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1707 North Warman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 North Warman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 North Warman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1707 North Warman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1707 North Warman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1707 North Warman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 North Warman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 North Warman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 North Warman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 North Warman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
